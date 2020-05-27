Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has revealed that young Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is someone people should keep an eye out for.

Haider, who is just 19, enjoyed a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year as he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

While Bishop was highly impressed with Haider’s performance in the tournament, he questioned how Pakistan will “develop their young batting talent” if they allow so many foreign players in each team.

“We saw a very good young player in Haider Ali opening the batting in Under-19 World Cup and then having a really good PSL,” Bishop said on The Pitch Side Experts Podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “How and where does Pakistan develop their young batting talent if they get so many overseas batsmen to fill the batting weakness in PSL? They have to.”

Big things seem to be in store for Haider as he received a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

Haider, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf were included in the newly-created Emerging Players’ Category.

