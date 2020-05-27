Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas became the second Pakistan player to congratulate umpire Aleem Dar for his record-breaking achievement.
Dar has umpired the most Test matches in history and recently surpassed Steve Bucknor.
Congratulations on your big achievement @AleemDarUmpire bhai ALLAH bless you more happiness.
— Muhammad Abbas (@Mohmmadabbas111) May 27, 2020
“Congratulations on your big achievement Aleem Dar bhai. Allah bless you [with] more happiness,” Abbas said on Twitter.
Abbas’ praise for Dar comes after pace bowler Hasan Ali also congratulated the Pakistani umpire.
