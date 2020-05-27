Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas became the second Pakistan player to congratulate umpire Aleem Dar for his record-breaking achievement.

Dar has umpired the most Test matches in history and recently surpassed Steve Bucknor.

Congratulations on your big achievement @AleemDarUmpire bhai ALLAH bless you more happiness. — Muhammad Abbas (@Mohmmadabbas111) May 27, 2020

“Congratulations on your big achievement Aleem Dar bhai. Allah bless you [with] more happiness,” Abbas said on Twitter.

Abbas’ praise for Dar comes after pace bowler Hasan Ali also congratulated the Pakistani umpire.

