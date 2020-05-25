Faisal Iqbal reveals which Pakistan star is not being looked after properly

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas is not being looked after properly.

Abbas has enjoyed a lot of success in Test cricket as he has taken 75 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 20.76.

He has also featured in three ODIs and taken one wicket at an average of 153.

Faisal’s comments come after legendary South Africa seamer Shaun Pollock said that Abbas lacks the fear factor, while ex-New Zealand pace bowler Simon Doull pointed out that the 30-year-old isn’t getting the support he needs from his bowling partners.

I have always rated @Mohmmadabbas111 high by playing against him many times during domestic cricket seasons from years, but I am surprised why he’s not looked after & played properly for Pakistan… people who talked about his decline in pace etc etc is confusing to understand! https://t.co/c0TTlJxCQY — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 25, 2020

“I have always rated Mohammad Abbas high by playing against him many times during domestic cricket seasons [for] years, but I am surprised why he’s not looked after and played properly for Pakistan… people who talked about his decline in pace etc etc [are] confusing to understand!” Faisal said on Twitter.

