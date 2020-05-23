Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull believes that Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas would have formed an amazing partnership with the iconic pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Doull’s comments come after he admitted that Abbas doesn’t have a bowling partner who supports him properly.

Abbas has enjoyed a lot of success in Test cricket as he has taken 75 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 20.76.

He has also featured in three ODIs and taken one wicket at an average of 153.

“I also think he lacks support from the other end which makes his record even better,” Doull was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “If he had someone like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling with him, it would have been such a great combination.

“He [Abbas] is a terrific bowler. It’s a very short career so far which it is hard to put him in the top echelon of fast-bowlers. He is a bit like Vernon Philander when you look at the line and the length and just nibbles the ball around both ways.

“Especially on the sub-continent wickets, which are flat and slow, those sort of bowlers are gold.”

