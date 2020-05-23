Shaun Pollock reveals which Pakistan bowler lacks the fear factor

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Shaun Pollock believe that Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas lacks the fear factor.

It is because of this that he feels Abbas doesn’t get the “accolades he deserves”.

Abbas has enjoyed a lot of success in Test cricket as he has taken 75 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 20.76.

He has also featured in three ODIs and taken one wicket at an average of 153.

“At 125-130 [kph] he has shown great control. Maybe just the fear factor is not quite there as compared to some of the other top performers. Perhaps that is why he has not got the accolades he deserves,” Pollock was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“But after 40 Test matches, if he still averaging the same, people would start recognizing him.

“When he came to South Africa I was very excited because he had 36 wickets in just 5 Tests. Unfortunately he was injured and did not really hit his straps as well as he could but you can’t argue with the facts and figures although you do have to sustain it over a period of time.”

