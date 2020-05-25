Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has confirmed that he might postpone his retirement to 2021 if the T20 World Cup is rescheduled.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November this year, but it could be shifted to next year or 2022 in favour of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hafeez had earlier said that he wanted to retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup concluded this year, but with the possibility of it being postponed, he noted that he could delay his retirement as long as he is “fulfilling all requirements of representing the national side”.

“I want to retire from international cricket after playing the next T20 World Cup. I hope I am able to end my career with grace and respect,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I am keeping myself fit and my performances have been up to the mark in recent years.

“So if I am fulfilling all requirements of representing the national side, then I am available for selection, even if the event is shifted to next year.”

