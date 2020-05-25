Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has claimed that legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara “admitted that he had difficulty batting against me”.

Lara is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen to ever play the game, and still holds the record for the highest Test score of 400 not out.

Hafeez, who bowls off-spin, noted that it is not just Lara, but left-handed batsmen in general who find it hard to bat against his bowling.

“Left-handers have always had difficulty facing me. However, I have bowled well to right-handers as well. If you look at my economy rate, it’s the same against both,” Hafeez, who has been banned from bowling in the past for having an illegal bowling action, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I dismissed one of my favourite batsmen, Brian Lara, as well.

“He [Lara] also admitted that he had difficulty batting against me. He was a world class batsman and there are very few batsmen who played spinners as well as Lara.

“In my career, my bowling has supported me a lot. If I was not able to perform with the bat in some match, I used to make up for it with my bowling. I would like to continue my success against left-handers, which is a God-gifted talent, till I am playing cricket.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq confirms Sarfaraz Ahmed will be picked for England tour

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...