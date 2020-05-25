Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that limited overs captain Babar Azam isn’t only focused about playing for money.

Instead, Misbah noted that Azam “is in a zone of his own” and is determined to be “the top performer for Pakistan”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

“He is in a zone of his own. He just doesn’t want to be in the team. He just doesn’t want to play for money. He wants to be the top performer for Pakistan. He is always pitting himself against other top batsmen like (Virat) Kohli or (Steve) Smith,” Misbah told the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by The New Indian Express.

“He loves challenges in the nets and on the field. He has really matured as a player and in time he will get better as a captain with experience.”

