Legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has made it clear that it is safe enough for Pakistan to tour England this summer.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan recently revealed how the national players will be looked after and added that they have the option to withdraw from the tour if they are too concerned about the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It seems the Pakistan cricket team will have to remain under strict bio-secure environment secure for up to three months,” Wasim had said. “Players will be given an option to withdraw if they are still not satisfied with the provisions that will be put in place; full details will be provided in the coming weeks.”

With safety precautions in place, Saqlain thinks that Pakistan’s tour of England should go ahead as it will also give fans something to watch.

“Cricket must happen and Pakistan should go to England for the series with all the precautionary and safety measures as part of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

