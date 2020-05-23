Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that Pakistan will have an advantage over England this summer if their matches are held at certain venues.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Saqlain noted that if Pakistan play England at Lord’s, The Oval and Southampton, then the tourists will have the upper hand since those grounds are more spin-friendly.

“If the series is played at Southampton, Lord’s and The Oval then Pakistan will have an edge as our spinners will be very effective on these wickets,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

“Spinners have been getting great help on these wickets for the past 3 to 5 years because of the turn and reverse swing.”

