With Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan confirming that about 25 players will be picked for the tour of England this summer, many names such as Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Muhammad Musa and Fawad Alam are being considered.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

In addition to the aforementioned players, Cricket Pakistan reported that Khushdil Shah, Amad Butt and Usman Qadir could also feature in the squad.

However, prior to getting into the final squad that tours England, these players, if selected, will have to take part in a training camp.

A total of 30 players are expected to participate in the camp, out of which 25 will be selected for the England tour.

Pakistan will take a larger squad since they will not play any practice matches while in England.

