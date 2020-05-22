Wasim Khan: No deal has been made for Pakistan to tour England

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan made it clear that there is no ulterior motive or deal made for Pakistan to tour England this summer.

Wasim’s comments come after reports said that England would be forced to tour Pakistan in 2022.

However, he dismissed the speculation and said the PCB won’t force England to travel to the country in two years’ time.

“There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and 2022,” Wasim told Sky Sports’ The Cricket Show. “I’ve had that question raised a few times; has there been a deal cut? Is something going to happen?

“But the simple fact is – and it’s a genuine answer – we need to get cricket back on again and now is probably not the time to try and leverage anything. Naturally things will take their course over the next two years.

“We’ve got a lot of home series between now and then, which hopefully will all go successfully, and we’ll give more confidence to the likes of Australia and England, who are due to tour in 2022.

“But this is about getting cricket back on again. The cricketers want to play and I think it’s important for the global game as well that we start to bring a level of normalcy to playing cricket again – whatever that may look like – over the next six to 12 months.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

With Wasim previously saying that no practice matches will be held, he confirmed that Pakistan will take a squad comprising of about 25 players to England.

“We need a 14-day quarantine period when we get to England and enough time to practice for the guys so they can be ready,” he said. “That’s a bit of a challenge, so we’re looking at an extended squad. We’re looking at bringing around 25 players – more than normal.

“We were really pleased with everything we heard from the ECB, in terms of all the provisions they are putting in place.

“The players are chomping at the bit; we’re very much looking forward to touring.”

Meanwhile, Wasim also made it clear that none of the Pakistan players will be paid extra to tour England.

