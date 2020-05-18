Wasim Khan reveals if Pakistan players will be paid extra to tour England

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has made it clear that none of the national players will be paid extra to tour England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

With that in mind, there had been questions raised about whether the Pakistan players should be paid more since they will be playing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, when speaking to the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, Wasim shot this idea down and insisted that the players already earn a lot of money.

Pakistan are set to depart for their tour of England on July 5 or 6, according to sources.

