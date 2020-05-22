Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Atherton provided a cautious answer on whether Pakistan will tour England this summer.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

However, Atherton feels that Pakistan will be keeping a close eye on how the West Indies’ tour of England goes before they make a final decision.

The West Indies are also supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed.

A new schedule could be confirmed at the end of the month.

Atherton also said that England could very well tour Pakistan in 2022.

But, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan made it clear that Pakistan won’t force England to tour the country in two years’ time.

“I think Pakistan will be watching what happens with West Indies very carefully,” Atherton told Sky Sports’ The Cricket Show. “If that goes smoothly and according to plan, then there’s every chance Pakistan will come and I’m sure Wasim will be using that as a bit of leverage and expecting England to go there in 2022 or thereabouts.