Imran Tahir reveals which Pakistan player ‘we have to be careful’ against

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has admitted that everyone has “to [be] careful while bowling” to Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam and Kohli are both considered to be among the best batsmen in the world right now.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

As for Kohli, he is currently on the verge of surpassing iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI centuries in history.

Tendulkar has 49 to his name, while Kohli sits in second place with 43, meaning he only needs seven more hundreds to go past the Little Master.

With this in mind, Tahir admitted that both batsmen are incredible players and can be extremely dangerous.

“We have to [be] careful while bowling to them,” he was quoted as saying by samaa.tv.

