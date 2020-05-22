Ramiz Raja compared Tamim Iqbal to which Pakistan legend?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has compared Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal to legendary opener Saeed Anwar.

Tamim played down the comparison, but Ramiz noted that the 31-year-old is a “natural batsman” like Anwar.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“You have the style of Saeed Anwar in your batting,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

Tamim replied: “I don’t think so. Saeed Anwar was a batsman of another level.”

But, Ramiz added: “The way you turn the ball while batting reminds me of Saeed Anwar. I played a lot with him. He was also a natural batsman like you.”

Meanwhile, Tamim recently revealed that he struggled playing against Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal and is thankful that he doesn’t have to face iconic left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

