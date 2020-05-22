Tamim Iqbal reveals which Pakistan player he was a big fan of growing up

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal has revealed that he was a “big fan of” legendary Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar growing up.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

In addition to Anwar, Tamim also liked watching iconic Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya play.

“I’ve been a big fan of Sanath Jayasuriya and Saeed Anwar from the very beginning of watching cricket,” Tamim said on former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja’s YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation.

