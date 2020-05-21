Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has admitted that he “could not pick” legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal.

Tamim noted that Ajmal was an “unbelievable bowler” in his prime and his different variations made him so dangerous.

“Saeed Ajmal in his prime was an unbelievable bowler, who you could not pick. I could not pick him,” Tamim said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Ajmal claimed 178 wickets in 35 Tests at an average of 28.10 and 184 wickets in 113 ODIs at an average of 22.72.

In regards to his T20 International career, the 42-year-old picked up 85 wickets in 64 games at an average of 17.83.

