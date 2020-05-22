Imran Nazir reveals who is Pakistan’s best opening batsman

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan have produced a number of outstanding opening batsmen, but Imran Nazir believes that Saeed Anwar is the best of the lot.

Nazir’s comments came after Anwar smashed a career-best 194 in an ODI against India on this day in 1997.

Anwar’s superb 194, which came off 146 balls and included 22 boundaries and five sixes, led Pakistan to a 35-run win over their arch-rivals.

I believe 194 by Saeed bhai is still the best innings played by any batsman in the world. The amount of pressure playing against Arch rivals and in their home ground. The best Pakistani opener Saeed bhai 🇵🇰 https://t.co/ml2gmuTEWL — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) May 21, 2020

“I believe 194 by Saeed bhai is still the best innings played by any batsman in the world. The amount of pressure playing against arch-rivals and in their home ground. The best Pakistani opener Saeed bhai,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

