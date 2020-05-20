Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has admitted that he is lucky he won’t have to face legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

Tamim made the comment during a Facebook live session with Akram.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

The 53-year-old featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“We are very lucky, Wasim bhai. I don’t want to face you anyway. We are very lucky that you are not playing,” Tamim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

