Tamim Iqbal reveals which Pakistan bowler he is lucky he won’t have to face

Tamim Iqbal: “We are very lucky, Wasim bhai. I don’t want to face you anyway. We are very lucky that you are not playing”

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has admitted that he is lucky he won’t have to face legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

Tamim made the comment during a Facebook live session with Akram.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

The 53-year-old featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“We are very lucky, Wasim bhai. I don’t want to face you anyway. We are very lucky that you are not playing,” Tamim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

