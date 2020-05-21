Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has shockingly said that if legendary seamers Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar had told limited overs captain Babar Azam to improve his English, “nobody would have criticised them”.

“Try to improve your personality. By personality, I mean a person can change his dressing sense,” Tanvir had said. “Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary.

However, Azam responded by saying that he was more focused on his batting, but would also try and work on his English.

Iconic Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq also hit back at Tanvir, saying: “Asking him to learn English is totally irrelevant. He knows Urdu and needs nothing else [to express himself]. There are several world leaders who speak in their mother tongues. An interpreter can explain whatever he says.”

But, Tanvir didn’t appreciate all the backlash he received and noted that no one would have had the guts to criticise Akram or Akhtar if they had made the same comments about Azam.

“If Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar had asked Babar Azam to improve his English, nobody would have criticised them. Nobody has the guts to do that,” Tanvir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“People keep on saying that I have only played five or ten Test matches which is why I know nothing about cricket. You are just jealous that I played for Pakistan and you could not.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kane Williamson reveals what makes Babar Azam one of the best batsmen in the world

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...