New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has revealed that Babar Azam’s technique, temperament and hunger for runs is what makes him one of the best batsmen in the world.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s limited overs captain, recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

In fact, Williamson admitted that Azam is a “beautiful player to watch”, especially his “cover drive and his back-foot punches”.

“He is a beautiful player to watch, his cover drive and his back-foot punches are just great,” Williamson told Cricbuzz as quoted by Ary Sports. “One thing is common in these great players is their temperament, the hunger for runs and how they achieve is all very different but there are a lot of similarities in their approach to an innings.”

