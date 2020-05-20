Which Pakistan player is Saqlain Mushtaq angry with?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has lashed out at former fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed for saying that limited overs captain Babar Azam needs to improve his English and dress sense.

“Try to improve your personality. By personality, I mean a person can change his dressing sense,” Tanvir had said. “Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary.

However, Azam responded by saying that he was more focused on his batting, but would also try and work on his English.

Saqlain, meanwhile, noted that Tanvir’s criticism of Azam’s English was “totally irrelevant”.

“Asking him to learn English is totally irrelevant. He knows Urdu and needs nothing else [to express himself]. There are several world leaders who speak in their mother tongues. An interpreter can explain whatever he says,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“However, if you have time there is no harm in acquiring a second language, but I believe it’s not as that important for you as a captain. I believe he has leadership qualities and that’s why he’s been given the reins of team’s stewardship.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali make shocking move after central contract snub

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...