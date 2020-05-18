Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has noted that his batting will continue to be his primary focus, but added that he will try and improve his English.

This comes after former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed noted that Azam needs to change his dress sense and work on his English.

“Try to improve your personality. By personality, I mean a person can change his dressing sense,” Tanvir had said. “Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary.

Responding to Tanvir, Azam was quoted by Cricket Pakistan as saying: “Batting is my primary role and I’m focused on that but I’m also working on improving my English.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Faisal Iqbal reveals which Pakistan bowler is better than Shane Warne

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...