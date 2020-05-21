Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former batsman Faisal Iqbal has revealed that Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed are his two favourite Pakistan spinners of all time.

Saqlain, an off-spinner, took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.

As for Mushtaq, who is a leg-spinner, he claimed 185 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 32.97 and 161 wickets in 144 ODIs at an average of 33.29.

For me it’s always @Saqlain_Mushtaq and @Mushy_online honored to have played with both! 🇵🇰🏏 https://t.co/85VqQYL8R7 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 20, 2020

“For me it’s always Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed, honored to have played with both!” Faisal said on Twitter.

