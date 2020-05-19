Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali have left the WhatsApp group created by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for fitness issues and advice.

The move comes after Amir and Hasan didn’t receive central contracts for the 2020-2021 season.

According to sources, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, it is not unusual for players to leave this group if they failed to obtain a central contract.

Amir has been heavily criticised for retiring from Test cricket at a time where Pakistan needed his experience since they have a very young squad right now.

As for Hasan, he has been sidelined with injuries as of late, but made a comeback at this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 34.37.

In fact, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that Hasan could be out of action for eight months after he suffered a recurrence of the back injury that kept him sidelined for months last year.

However, it remains unclear whether Hasan will need to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, veteran left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz is still part of the WhatsApp group even though he didn’t get a central contract.

