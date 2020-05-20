Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary England batsman Kevin Pietersen has revealed that the speed at which iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar used to bowl at was “crazy”.

Pietersen recalled the incident where former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff said that Akhtar looked like Tarzan, but bowled like Jane.

This proved to be a huge mistake as not only did Akhtar crank the speed up when bowling, but he also sent Flintoff’s stump cartwheeling backwards.

“I remember it was quite funny. Shoaib was struggling with his knee and he wasn’t bowling as quick and Freddie [Andrew Flintoff] turned to him and said ‘Shoaib, it’s no use looking like Tarzan and bowling like Jane buddy’,” Pietersen said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“You could see that Shoaib took this to heart. My goodness! The speed at which Shoaib Akhtar bowled in that Test series, oh my word! Crazy, he was bowling faster at five in the afternoon than he was in the morning. It was crazy, crazy.”

