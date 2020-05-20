Pakistan batsman Abid Ali reveals his two main goals for the future

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Abid Ali has revealed that his two main goals for the future are to “work harder on my skills and fitness” and get promoted from a Category B to A central contract.

Abid’s comments come after he was given a Category B contract for the 2020-2021 season last week, which is worth PKR 750,000.

Abid made his Test debut in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

In the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Abid scored a duck in the only innings Pakistan batted, but his side ended up winning the match by an innings and 44 runs.

As for his ODI career, he has featured in four matches and accumulated 191 runs, which included a century on debut and a fifty, at an average of 47.75.

“I got a C category contract last year due to my performances in domestic cricket. I am very happy after being promoted to the B category as I performed really well on my [ODI] debut against Australia and then bagged [the] player of the match award during the Test series against Sri Lanka as well,” Abid said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Now there is more responsibility on me to work harder on my skills and fitness, and my wish is to get promoted from B category to A category through more performances.”

