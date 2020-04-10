Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff recalled when legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar called him “fat” and screamed like Tarzan.

Flintoff said he was getting sick and tired of Akhtar calling him fat and decided to sledge back.

However, this proved to be a huge mistake as Akhtar sent Flintoff’s stump “cartwheeling backwards” and proceeded to roar like Tarzan.

“I tell you what I have feelings and he kept having a go at me. He kept having a go at me calling me fat. He said fat this fat that. So I am not having this and I try to nip this in the bud,” Flintoff told talkSPORT as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“So as I walked out, I called him and said ‘Shoaib it’s all right. You look like Tarzan but bowl like Jane’, which haunted me straight away. First or second ball, my stump was cartwheeling backwards and as I walked off he gave me that big ‘ooahhhhh’ (Tarzan scream).”

