Iconic England batsman Kevin Pietersen has revealed that legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar was incredibly quick.

Pietersen’s comments came as he was reminiscing about England’s tour of Pakistan after the famous 2005 Ashes series win over Australia.

Pietersen noted that it was his “first proper Test tour abroad” and admitted that the series against Pakistan “was frightening”.

One of the reasons why was the pace at which Akhtar was bowling at.

“My first proper Test tour abroad was Pakistan. It was straight off the 2005 Ashes. That [tour] was frightening. The speed at which Shoaib Akhtar bowled in that series, my goodness!” Pietersen said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“We played the World Series in Australia a couple of weeks before that, and I remember sitting in the MCG [Melbourne Cricket Ground] dressing room. We were the World XI and we had everyone like [Brian] Lara, [Muttiah] Muralitharan, [Andrew] Flintoff, [Graeme] Smith, [Jacques] Kallis. I was sitting there going, oh my goodness should I actually be sitting here let alone play in this team?”

