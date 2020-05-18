Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he was “very sad” when he dismissed iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar during the 2003 World Cup.

Akhtar dismissed Tendulkar for 98, which came off 75 balls and included 12 boundaries and a six, but India still won the match by six wickets.

Prior to getting out, Tendulkar had been struggling with cramp and even had Virender Sehwag come out as a runner.

However, Tendulkar failed to reach his century as Akhtar banged in a rapid short ball that he edged to Younis Khan at point.

Akhtar admitted that Tendulkar deserved to score a hundred and wished that the Little Master had smashed the short ball he dismissed him with for six instead.

“I was very sad because Sachin got out for 98 in the 2003 World Cup match against us. It was a special innings, he should have reached the century mark and I wanted him to hit a century. For that bouncer where I got him out, I would have loved to see a sixer,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

