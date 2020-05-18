Faisal Iqbal reveals which Pakistan bowler is better than Shane Warne

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is better than Australia spin king Shane Warne.

Faisal’s comment came in response to a question by ESPNcricinfo on Twitter about which player was superior in the 1990s.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Meanwhile, Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

In regards to ODIs, he is in 14th place on the all-time wicket-takers list with 293 wickets in 194 games at an average of 25.73.

