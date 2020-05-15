Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Michael Atherton has hinted that England and Australia may not tour Pakistan in 2021, but added that it “will be on the wish list somewhere down the line”.

The former England captain’s comments come after reports emerged that Pakistan could play five Tests against England this summer if the West Indies scrap their tour.

The men from the Caribbean were supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

But, further reports stated that if Pakistan extend their stay in England this summer, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want England to play at least some matches in Pakistan when they tour at the end of 2021.

Teams like England and Australia have only played Pakistan in the UAE since they have concerns about the security situation.

But, international cricket has slowly been returning to Pakistan as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently toured the nation to play full series consisting of T20s, ODIs and Tests.

“2021, Pakistan are looking at England and Australia coming over. I’m sure that will be on the wish list somewhere down the line,” Atherton said on Sky Sports as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Meanwhile, legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara has been a huge advocate for international cricket returning to Pakistan.

He recently said that England, Australia and South Africa must tour the country in the future.

Sangakkara isn’t just talking the talk, but leading by example as well as he recently captained MCC during their tour of Pakistan.

The MCC played four matches, taking on the Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Shaheens, Northern Pakistan and Multan Sultans.

