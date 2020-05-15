Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has sent an incredibly heartwarming message to teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah.

Naseem put up an emotional message on Twitter about missing his late mother on Mother’s Day, saying: “Life without you has no colours. I feel your absence every single second. I long for you. May Allah SWT keep you in His shade of love, Ameen. Please honour your mothers and take care of them.”

I am sure she is watching over you from the heavens, smiling and feeling proud of your achievements – wanting you to remain strong and keep working harder! Stay strong and blessed brother! 🤗🤗 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 11, 2020

In response, Shehzad told the 17-year-old that his mother is “watching over you from the heavens” and would have been extremely proud of everything he has achieved in his career thus far.

“I am sure she is watching over you from the heavens, smiling and feeling proud of your achievements – wanting you to remain strong and keep working harder! Stay strong and blessed brother!” Shehzad said.

Thank you ahmad bhai❤❤❤ https://t.co/bJeja3yzEc — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) May 11, 2020

Touched by Shehzad’s kind words, Naseem replied: “Thank you Ahmed bhai.”

Naseem holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

With Naseem set to play a crucial role for Pakistan in the future, he received his first-ever central contract on Wednesday.

