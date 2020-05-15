Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has hired a law firm and will challenge the three-year ban imposed on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to a report.

As reported by Ary Sports, Akmal has enlisted the help of Babar Awan law firm.

The 29-year-old was banned by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

When details of the case were unveiled, Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, noted that Akmal “is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology”.

“It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him,” Chauhan had said.

It was also confirmed that the Akmal will be eligible to start playing cricket again on February 19, 2023.

