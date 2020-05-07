Kumar Sangakkara reveals which 3 international teams must tour Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara believes that England, Australia and South Africa must tour Pakistan at some point in the future.

International cricket has slowly been returning to Pakistan as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently toured the nation to play full series consisting of T20s, ODIs and Tests.

Sangakkara also recently captained MCC during their tour of Pakistan.

The MCC played four matches, taking on the Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Shaheens, Northern Pakistan and Multan Sultans.

South Africa were set to play three T20 Internationals in March, but cancelled it due to the players’ workload.

“It doesn’t matter an Asian side going there or a secondary side in terms of world prominence when it comes to having security measures in place,” Sangakkara told The Cricket Show on Sky Sports Cricket as quoted by Geo News.

“I think it’s important that England or Australia, even South Africa, make up their minds to actually tour when security is assured and [when] they have those discussions; the MCC tour will be a precursor to that.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq believes Pakistan’s tour of England should go ahead behind closed doors

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...