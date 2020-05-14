What warning has Pakistan seamer Wahab Riaz sent to Australia?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has warned Australia that the next time the two nations meet, it will be his side that comes out on top.

Wahab’s comments come after The Cricketer tweeted about his famous battle with former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson at the 2015 World Cup.

me vs Australlia you mean. I lost the battle that time, iA next time result will be for my country ☝🏼 https://t.co/3sSHytD7se — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 13, 2020

“Me vs Australia you mean. I lost the battle that time, Inshallah next time [the] result will be for my country,” the 34-year-old said.

Wahab unleashed a fiery spell against Watson in the quarter-final, but even though he was troubled on numerous occasions, Watson managed to come out on top as he struck an unbeaten 64 to lead Australia to a six-wicket win.

Australia went on to win the World Cup after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the final.

Meanwhile, Wahab was not among the Pakistan players who got a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

He wasn’t the only high-profile player to miss out as fellow pace bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali were excluded from the list as well.

Despite losing his central contract, Wahab congratulated all the players who received one and said the “future of Pakistan cricket looks bright”.

