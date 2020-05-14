Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that the national team shouldn’t play any Test matches during their upcoming tour of England.

Instead of Test cricket, Latif said Pakistan should play “six or seven T20 matches” instead since the T20 World Cup is fast approaching.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

However, reported emerged that they could play five Tests instead if the West Indies scrap their tour.

The men from the Caribbean were supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But, further reports stated that if Pakistan extended their stay in England this summer, the PCB wanted England to play at least some matches in Pakistan when they tour at the end of 2021.

Latif, though, reiterated that Pakistan should look to play more T20 Internationals if their tour of England goes ahead.

“There should be options at the two boards’ disposal as far as the Test series is concerned,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I would not go for Test matches at the initial six-month stage. The next event is the T20 World Cup. I would ask them for six or seven T20 matches instead of the Tests. T20s happen in just one day, if we want to look at it financially.

“Playing T20s could provide both boards with a cushion during these hard times. This would also help the team prepare for the upcoming global event. We don’t know yet if the event will go as planned in Australia because all governments will create new policies due to the epidemic.

“This is not an easy decision to make. We will have to wait and see what the situation is along with the policies being formed by the ECB, United Kingdom’s government and the PCB. The PCB cannot just accept the ECB’s invitation and go there because they can make money. This involves traveling which is the greatest challenge. The players will be at risk which makes this a hard decision.”

