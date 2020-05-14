Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz put on a brave face after losing his central contract for the upcoming season.

Pakistan unveiled their central contract list for the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday, but Wahab was one of the high-profile players missing.

In addition to the 34-year-old, fellow pace bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali were not given central contracts.

However, Wahab accepted this with humility and congratulated all the players who received central contracts.

He even said that the “future of Pakistan cricket looks bright”.

“Congratulations to all on being awarded central contracts, especially the new additions. The future of Pakistan cricket looks bright inshAllah. Pakistan Zindabad,” he said on Twitter.

Wahab last represented Pakistan in November 2019, but was the third-highest wicket-taker in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 11 wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 23.18.

Some of the “new additions” included teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali.

