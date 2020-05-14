Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has slammed Pakistan for dropping the pace trio of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali from their central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

Pakistan unveiled their central contract list for the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday.

Jones, who coached the Karachi Kings during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and worked with Amir, called the decision to exclude the trio “bizarre”, especially with two T20 World Cups scheduled in such a short period of time.

This year’s T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October to November.

The star-studded event is set be held again in 2021 in India.

“With 2 x T20 World Cups in a short time? Bizarre!” Jones said on Twitter.

