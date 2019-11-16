Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has admitted that his duel with Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz at the 2015 World Cup “is one of my cherished moments”.

Wahab unleashed a fiery spell against Watson in the quarter-final, but even though he was troubled on numerous occasions, Watson managed to come out on top as he struck an unbeaten 64 to lead Australia to a six-wicket win.

Today's first candidate in the @bira91 @cricketworldcup Greatest Moments vote is Wahab Riaz's riveting spell against Shane Watson in 2015! pic.twitter.com/QFWW5klUVn — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2019

Reminiscing about his battle with Wahab, Watson admitted that he loved every minute of it due to the passion and intensity that was exhibited.

“Wahab Riaz is definitely one of my favourite players,” Watson told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “The battle that I had in the 2015 World Cup is one of my cherished moments. It was an amazing experience to be a part of. In a World Cup knockout game and then being able to play in all these T20 tournaments against him, it’s always a great battle on the field. He bowls at good pace, he has got great skills, so [I] always love playing against him.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...