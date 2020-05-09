Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that he got “goosebumps” when Test cricket returned to the country for the first time in 10 years.

This occurred in December last year when Sri Lanka played a two-Test series in Pakistan.

The first Test in Rawalpindi ended as a draw, while Pakistan won the second Test in Karachi by 263 runs.

Masood, who scored a career-best 135 in the second Test, once again thanked Sri Lanka for bringing Test cricket back to Pakistan.

Goosebumps!! Thank you @OfficialSLC for helping us bring test cricket back home, giving us a chance to play in front our own crowds and give our people the chance to see their cricketing heroes play in our own stadiums. https://t.co/twpFOClnri — Shan Masood (@shani_official) May 7, 2020

“Goosebumps!! Thank you Sri Lanka for helping us bring Test cricket back home, giving us a chance to play in front our own crowds and giving our people the chance to see their cricketing heroes play in our own stadiums,” Masood said on Twitter.

