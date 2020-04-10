Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has lashed out at veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, saying that he “doesn’t need a tutorial from you of all people”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Malik joked that he, Ramiz and fellow all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should retire together.

This came after Ramiz said that Malik and Hafeez should walk away from international cricket.

@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 1-retire gracefully .. from what ?.. speaking my mind on pak cricket? Sticking my neck out for pak cricket ? Wanting pak cricket back at top ? No chance .. won’t be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib! as for ur post retirement plans .. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 9, 2020

@realshoaibmalik @MHafeez22 2-would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost 😜And talking of careers , don’t need a tutorial from u of all the ppl as history, which is a great teacher, would tell u that I retired while I was Captain of Pak team — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 9, 2020

“Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez retire gracefully… from what?… speaking my mind on Pakistan cricket? Sticking my neck out for Pakistan cricket? Wanting Pakistan cricket back [on] top? No chance… won’t be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib!” Ramiz said on Twitter.

“As for your post retirement plans, [it] would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost. And talking of careers, [I] don’t need a tutorial from you of all people as history, which is a great teacher, would tell you that I retired while I was captain of [the] Pakistan team.”

