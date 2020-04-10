Ramiz Raja tells Pakistan star Shoaib Malik: ‘Don’t need a tutorial from you of all people’

Ramiz Raja: “And talking of careers, [I] don’t need a tutorial from you of all people”

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has lashed out at veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, saying that he “doesn’t need a tutorial from you of all people”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Malik joked that he, Ramiz and fellow all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should retire together.

This came after Ramiz said that Malik and Hafeez should walk away from international cricket.

“Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez retire gracefully… from what?… speaking my mind on Pakistan cricket? Sticking my neck out for Pakistan cricket? Wanting Pakistan cricket back [on] top? No chance… won’t be gracefully retiring from that ever Malik Sahib!” Ramiz said on Twitter.

“As for your post retirement plans, [it] would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost. And talking of careers, [I] don’t need a tutorial from you of all people as history, which is a great teacher, would tell you that I retired while I was captain of [the] Pakistan team.”

