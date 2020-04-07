Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik need to retire.

Ramiz feels the duo need to walk away from international cricket since Pakistan has a “good pool of players and we must move ahead”.

Hafeez and Malik were both picked for the T20 series against Bangladesh in January.

Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first T20 International, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

Hafeez, meanwhile, starred in the second T20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

“They should leave international cricket with respect and grace. I come across both during my assignments that is why I avoid making personal comments. There is no doubt both have served Pakistan cricket well all these years. But now I think it is time they gracefully retired from the Pakistan team,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think if they retire now it will help Pakistan cricket. We have a good pool of players and we must move ahead.”

