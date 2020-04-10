Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has revealed that he sees himself playing cricket for “another three to four years”.

Wahab has not played for Pakistan since the national team’s tour of Australia last year.

The 34-year-old also made it clear that international cricket will always take priority over domestic T20 competitions.

“If I am talking realistically, I have another three to four years of cricket left in me depending on my fitness,” he said during a live session on Instagram with Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I will always give first preference to Pakistan instead of leagues. Even when I am playing in leagues around the world, my eye is on representing Pakistan. I feel if I perform in these leagues, I have more chance of representing Pakistan.

“I learnt a big lesson after getting dropped post 2017 Champions Trophy. I made sure whatever cricket I play, I perform in that and make a comeback in [the] Pakistan team. As long as I have the desire to play for Pakistan, I will keep working hard.”

