Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has said that the country’s “domestic structure is a total failure” since players like Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez keep getting picked in the national team.

Amir and Wahab, both left-arm seamers, have not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of Australia late last year.

As for Malik and Hafeez, they were picked for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in January.

Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first T20 International, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

Hafeez, meanwhile, starred in the second T20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

However, Sohail believes that these veteran players are “well [past] their peak times”.

“The PCB is still giving chances to old guns like Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, which shows that their domestic structure is a total failure [as it] couldn’t even produce the better replacements of such veterans, who [are] well [past] their peak times,” Sohail said in a YouTube video as quoted by The Nation.

