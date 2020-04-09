Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik sent a hilarious retirement message to former captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja.

This comes after Ramiz said that Malik and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez need to retire from international cricket.

“They should leave international cricket with respect and grace. I come across both during my assignments that is why I avoid making personal comments. There is no doubt both have served Pakistan cricket well all these years. But now I think it is time they gracefully retired from the Pakistan team,” Ramiz had said. “I think if they retire now it will help Pakistan cricket. We have a good pool of players and we must move ahead.”

Responding to Ramiz’s comments, Malik joked that Ramiz should join him and Hafeez in ending their careers together.

Yes @iramizraja bhai agreed. Since all 3 of us are the end of our careers let’s retire gracefully together – I’ll call and let’s plan this for 2022? 😅 @MHafeez22 #jokes https://t.co/vTwf9zzYOC — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 8, 2020

“Yes Ramiz bhai agreed. Since all 3 of us are [at] the end of our careers let’s retire gracefully together – I’ll call and let’s plan this for 2022?” Malik said on Twitter.

Hafeez and Malik last represented Pakistan in the T20 series against Bangladesh in January.

Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first T20 International, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

Hafeez, meanwhile, starred in the second T20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

Most recently, Malik played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.14 and a strike-rate of 134.26.

As for Hafeez, he accumulated 217 runs in 10 matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 36.16 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

