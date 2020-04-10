Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has claimed that bowling coach Waqar Younis doesn’t talk to him for a long time if he fails to perform well.

Wahab’s comments come after Waqar criticised him and fellow left-armer Mohammad Amir for retiring from Test cricket so suddenly.

During a live session on Instagram, Waqar told Wahab that there is still a place for him in the national team.

“My firm belief is that you have got cricket left in you, you just keep working hard and Pakistan [will] always need you. There is no match for experience when it comes to any form of the game. I think you still have desire that you want to play for Pakistan. If you keep that hunger, it will bring you back,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

While Wahab agreed with Waqar, he requested the legendary seamer to “go easy on me”.

“That’s what my motive is and I will keep doing it, but please go easy on me. At times, you get so angry with me when I don’t do good, you don’t even talk to me for a long time,” Riaz said.

Waqar responded by saying: “I get angry because I have spent time with you since your childhood. I know you are capable but sometimes you don’t do what is required.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq makes surprising revelation about Javed Miandad’s coaching

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...