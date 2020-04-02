Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad lashed out at everyone who believed that former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was criticising him during a live session on Instagram.

During the live session, Pietersen told Shehzad that he talked “so much nonsense” after the latter said that he was unlucky not to have scored more runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shehzad represented the Quetta Gladiators, but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

Pietersen was so unimpressed with Shehzad’s performance that he said the Pakistan batsman “should go and bat 13 for the Quetta Gladiators’ third team next season”.

He added that Shehzad should “go and carry drinks”.

But, it didn’t stop there as Pietersen even went as far as making fun of Shehzad’s haircut.

However, Shehzad insisted that everything Pietersen said was nothing more than banter.

In times of a global crisis, if some1 is trying to spread positivity &a few laughs it should be encouraged rather than being criticised. It was all about a fun chat between two good friends. Please don’t manipulate a banter as mocking.

Grow up!! https://t.co/BF1cfL9xq1 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) March 31, 2020

“In times of a global crisis, if someone is trying to spread positivity and a few laughs it should be encouraged rather than being criticised. It was all about a fun chat between two good friends. Please don’t manipulate banter as mocking. Grow up!” he said on Twitter.

Buddy, we had a fun laugh yesterday & treated each other like we were in the dressing room. Dickheads will ruin this for the fun people who actually laughed and enjoyed it like we did!

You keep doing the great charity work up in North PAK! 👍🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 31, 2020

In response, Pietersen said: “Buddy, we had a fun laugh yesterday and treated each other like we were in the dressing room. D***heads will ruin this for the fun people who actually laughed and enjoyed it like we did! You keep doing the great charity work up in North Pakistan!”

