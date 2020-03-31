Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen lambasted Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad for his dismal performance in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shehzad represented the Quetta Gladiators, but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

When Shehzad said that he was unlucky not to score more runs in the tournament, Pietersen ripped into him during a live session on Instagram.

“You are talking so much nonsense that it goes in one ear and out of the other, which is similar to what you did in the dressing room. You talk that much nonsense that we actually don’t know when to listen to you because you ramble too much,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I just want to hammer you about your batting, why are you not scoring runs. Shezzy [Shehzad] I’m not a journalist. I’m your buddy so don’t talk to me like we are in a f***ing press conference. People want to know why you are not scoring runs and not that you tried so hard and played so nicely.”

